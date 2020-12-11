• Thumbs up to the Yuma Catholic High School football team, which is headed to the state championship this weekend! We wish them the best of luck.
• Thumbs up to that sweet little rain shower in Yuma County Thursday morning. How nice to wake up to that fresh desert rain smell.
• Thumbs up to the City of Somerton for its awesome holiday light display this year. Check it out at the Centennial Park on the city’s north side.
• Thumbs up to the farmworkers who plant, tend to and harvest our crops here. It often means long hours in the fields, and the work isn’t easy – but it quite literally puts food on tables around the nation. We appreciate your efforts!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District, which is offering access to books via the library’s curbside pickup services. It’s a great idea!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Regional Medical Center staff, for their efforts to be transparent with their struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing such information helps people understand the situation, and hopefully, Yumans respond accordingly.
• Thumbs down to reports that drug smugglers are increasingly turning to drones to drop off drugs on the U.S. side of the border. If you see suspicious drone activity, call Border Patrol at 1-866-999-8727.
• Thumbs down to the itty-bitty fuses on Christmas tree light strands. Why are they so tiny and so hard to replace?! One doesn’t want to have a disposable society, but those little fuses are an argument for just replacing old light strands with new ones!
• Thumbs down to people who drive at night without their headlights on. We’re not sure why this happens – maybe the driver genuinely didn’t know? – but we see it around Yuma all too often. Be safe out there, drivers.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.