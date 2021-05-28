• Thumbs up to the city of Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission for working to keep a family business open after an unexpected death in the family. City staff members worked with the Velez family to find ways to address permit and code requirements, being flexible and understanding while finding solutions – and that is how government should operate.
• Thumbs up to the new “Youma” metal sculpture at the Colorado River State Historic Park. The sculpture was crafted by welding students from Aztec High School and Weld Like A Girl’s Shanen Aranmor, and is intended to be interactive. Visitors form the “Y” to complete the welded “uma” letters. It’s a cool project, and a welcome addition to Yuma.
• Thumbs up to the National Junior College Athletic Association, for choosing Yuma as its home for the Division I Championship Tournament! Welcome to Yuma – we’re glad you are here! – and best of luck to the teams!!
• Thumbs up to Yuma youth baseball coach Larry Munoz, who was nominated for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ new Game Changers Program award for coaches – and was selected as its very first recipient. Thank you to Munoz for making a difference in the lives of Yuma’s youth, and congrats on the recognition from the Diamondbacks!
• Thumbs up to Alice Byrne Elementary School Principal Juli Peach, who is retiring after 38 years in education. Thank you for your dedication to our students. And thumbs up to incoming Principal Jacqueline Acedo. We wish you both the best of luck on your new journeys.
• Thumbs down to the clouds Wednesday morning across Yuma County. So much for our great viewing conditions for that lunar eclipse.
• Thumbs down to the slaying of Officer Gerardo Villalpando Colores in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. He was killed in a drive-by shooting, yet another victim of violence in a city that has seen 58 homicides since the start of the year.
