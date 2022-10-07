• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, which is purchasing 18 new vehicles from a local dealership. Sixteen of YCSO’s patrol vehicles have reached their end-of-service life, and two more are needed for two new deputies. It’s great news that they are able to shop locally and keep those dollars here in Yuma County.

• Thumbs up to the Yuma Fire Department, which is participating in the “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters,” bathing our local fire stations in red light. The lighting display will continue through Oct. 9 – a touching way to honor those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you