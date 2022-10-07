• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, which is purchasing 18 new vehicles from a local dealership. Sixteen of YCSO’s patrol vehicles have reached their end-of-service life, and two more are needed for two new deputies. It’s great news that they are able to shop locally and keep those dollars here in Yuma County.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Fire Department, which is participating in the “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters,” bathing our local fire stations in red light. The lighting display will continue through Oct. 9 – a touching way to honor those who have given their lives in the line of duty.
• Thumbs up to the San Diego Padres, which clinched its place in the postseason Sunday afternoon. The Padres play in the Wild Card Series this weekend – and if they win, they advance to the five-game Division Series. It’s an exciting time for Padres fans.
• Thumbs up to our local law enforcement agencies, which are participating in Domestic Violence Awareness Month by adding magnetic purple ribbons to their patrol vehicles.
• Thumbs up to the decline in humidity in Yuma, especially in the mornings this week. It’s a pleasant reminder that fall weather is almost here for Yuma County!
• Thumbs down to this crazy roller coaster of a stock market. Whew. It’s a bit nerve-wracking to watch, whether you are an investor or a bystander.
• Thumbs down to our nation’s obsession with celebrities. Does it really matter what the Kardashians are up to, or what Kanye wore to Fashion Week, or that JLo has styled her hair into a shaggy wolf cut? Does anyone truly care, or is it escapism at its finest? It seems like there are so many issues in the country in need of attention. Celebrities just aren’t on the list.
• Thumbs down to the political signs around Yuma County that have come loose, blown over or are in some other state of disrepair. If you are responsible for some candidate signs, please check on them, and make sure they are presentable. And side note on this – please be respectful of candidates’ signage. Whether or not you agree with a candidate, they have the right to get their message out.
• Thumbs down to the update from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention that monkeypox is here to stay. New cases are slowing down, but the report notes it’s unlikely that the virus will be eradicated in the U.S.
