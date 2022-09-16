• Thumbs up to the wet weather in Yuma County last weekend. We got some rain, some wind, and some power outages around the region, but Yuma County was largely spared a big impact from Hurricane Kay – and for that, we are thankful.
• Thumbs up to U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi, who recently blocked an Arizona law that would limit how the public and journalists can film police. The law was an infringement on citizens’ First Amendment rights. Video has been essential in providing police transparency, and we’re glad the judge agreed. The conversation isn’t over yet, but the judge’s preliminary injunction is a move in the right direction.
• Thumbs up to those who continue to honor and remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It is always amazing to see the tributes locally, especially from the Yuma Fire Department and the United Yuma Fire Fighters Association.
• Thumbs up to the latest “UMA” sign in our community, which was unveiled this week at Arizona Western College. The goal is for visitors to be the “Y” in Yuma, as part of a campaign with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. It’s a fun way to celebrate Yuma – and it makes for a great photo opp!
• Thumbs up to the city of San Luis, which is looking into adding residential recycling. The San Luis City Council is in the early stages of the conversation, but it’s great to look at all the angles and see if it’s possible. If it works out, it may be an environmentally friendly way to positively impact the community!
• Thumbs down to the latest milestone passed in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. – the city’s 100th homicide this year. Our neighboring city across the border has been hit hard with violence this year, and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight.
• Thumbs down to self-checkout lanes that pause every three scans to ask whether or not you’ve put the right item in the bag. There’s a convenience to self-checkout lanes, in that you have full control and can speed right through the process. But when the register/scanner stops to ask you unnecessary questions all the time, it somewhat defeats the purpose!
