• Thumbs up to the wet weather in Yuma County last weekend. We got some rain, some wind, and some power outages around the region, but Yuma County was largely spared a big impact from Hurricane Kay – and for that, we are thankful.

• Thumbs up to U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi, who recently blocked an Arizona law that would limit how the public and journalists can film police. The law was an infringement on citizens’ First Amendment rights. Video has been essential in providing police transparency, and we’re glad the judge agreed. The conversation isn’t over yet, but the judge’s preliminary injunction is a move in the right direction.

