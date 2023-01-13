• Thumbs up to the remarkable recovery of Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field Jan. 2 in a game vs. the Bengals before being rushed to the hospital. It’s been an amazing outpouring of support from across the U.S., and equally amazing to watch Hamlin’s progress.

• Thumbs up to Sam Lewis and Joel Meyer, grounds maintenance supervisors with the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department. The two recently became certified playground safety inspectors through the National Recreation and Park Association!

