• Thumbs up to the remarkable recovery of Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field Jan. 2 in a game vs. the Bengals before being rushed to the hospital. It’s been an amazing outpouring of support from across the U.S., and equally amazing to watch Hamlin’s progress.
• Thumbs up to Sam Lewis and Joel Meyer, grounds maintenance supervisors with the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department. The two recently became certified playground safety inspectors through the National Recreation and Park Association!
• Thumbs up to Yuma teen Benjamin Love for his efforts to document the graves at the Yuma Pioneer Cemetery. Love is working on his Eagle Scout project, and is looking for volunteers to help him upload 10,000 photos of the graves. The project is taking place Saturday at the cemetery, 1415 S. 1st Ave., at 8 a.m. It’s a great way to record Yuma’s past and make it accessible to all in the future.
• Thumbs up to Panera Bread Bakery Café, which is reportedly coming to the corner of 4th Avenue and 15th Street in Yuma. The restaurant has long been on Yumans’ business wish list.
• Thumbs up to the bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators who visited Yuma County on Tuesday to see the border situation firsthand. Hopefully, we see more solutions coming forward from the federal government on this issue!
• Thumbs up to Kofa and San Luis High Schools, which now have unified basketball teams. The sport is sanctioned by the Arizona Interscholastic Association in conjunction with the Special Olympics Arizona. Every student should have a chance to play a sport, and we’re glad to see this commitment at the Yuma Union High School District.
• Thumbs down to the yearend report on violent crime in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. The city across the border from Yuma County recorded 162 homicides in 2022, the third highest in the state of Sonora. There was also a dramatic jump in kidnappings, with 95 reported. It’s worrisome to see the violence there, so close to us.
• Thumbs down to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently broke a Guinness World Record … for the largest amount of money lost by one person. Musk lost between $180 and $200 billion since November 2021. Of course, he’s still the second richest person in the world, with $147 billion. So we suppose it’s all relative.
