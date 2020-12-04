• Thumbs up to the report that Arizona is expecting to receive its first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month. The first doses will go to health-care workers, vulnerable populations, residents of long-term care facilities and teachers. It will take some time before it gets to the general public – and who knows when Yuma County will receive its first actual doses. But we’re glad the process is underway.
• Thumbs up to everyone who headed to one of our local restaurants on Wednesday night to support Westyn Tudor, the local toddler who was seriously injured after accidentally falling into a burn pit. We’ve heard several of the participating restaurants were very busy – thanks for supporting this effort, Yuma!
• Thumbs up to the weird story of the monolith that appeared in a remote area of Utah, only to disappear again. It’s unusual and interesting, and it’s fun to have a strange mystery on our hands!
• Thumbs up to First Lady Melania Trump for her Christmas display “America the Beautiful,” which includes a salute to America’s first responders and front line workers!
• Thumbs down to reports that the Yuma region experienced one of its hottest, driest summers on record. The National Weather Service reports it was the third hottest on record with an average temperature of 94 degrees, with 43 days of 110 degree or hotter days. And, it was also the driest summer on record. But we’re glad we don’t live in Phoenix, which had 51 days over 110!
• Thumbs down to yet another round of Santa Ana winds, which dropped temperatures in Yuma and sparked more wildfires in Southern California.
• Thumbs down to the latest COVID-19 report Thursday, which noted the nation’s one-day total of deaths linked to the virus surpassed 3,000 for the first time, at 3,157, and hospitalizations nationwide surpassed 100,000 for the first time. These are two tragic milestones.
