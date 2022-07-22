• Thumbs up to the city of San Luis, for polling residents on the issue of health care coverage for council -members. It’s great that the council is willing to solicit feedback from the community on issues.
• Thumbs up to Eric Urfer, who has been named director of parks and recreation for the city of Yuma. He has served as the city’s assistant director for the same department for the last year. We wish him the best of luck on his new position!
• Thumbs up to Yuma Proving Ground’s Curtis Webb, who was recently honored with an induction into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara, for his more than 40 years of artillery service with the U.S. military!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which recently gave the go-ahead for staff to prepare a code amendment to raise the maximum height of fences and walls in residential and rural areas. It’s nice to have privacy in one’s backyard – and for many, a higher fence will help achieve that.
• Thumbs up to Border Patrol canine Bena and her partner, Agent J. Moreno. The duo recently helped rescue Dionte Stephens after a car accident in the desert, and Stephens got to thank them in person late last week. Border Patrol provides assistance in a variety of scenarios – and it’s great to hear about the positive ones!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Diablos high school traveling baseball team, which recently won the title at the Southwest Championship Tournament in Mesa! Congrats to these stellar student athletes!
• Thumbs up to Lowell Perry of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area on his retirement – and thanks for all you’ve done for the Heritage Area! And welcome back to Charles Flynn, who will be filling in while the YCNHA board searches for its next director!
• Thumbs down to the searing temperatures across Europe this week as temperatures climbed over 100 degrees. Yuma is generally prepared for such heat – but not so much in Europe.
• Thumbs down to the recent drive-by shooting in Yuma which claimed the life of a woman in a vehicle. We don’t think of Yuma as a place where drive-by shootings happen like this – and we hope the people responsible are swiftly brought to justice.
• Thumbs down to the person who not only stole a vehicle at a Yuma gas station but also stole a man’s laptop, phone and his dog in the process. Who does this? The dog is a white Labrador named Boo. If you know where Boo is, contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 928-782-7463.
