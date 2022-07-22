• Thumbs up to the city of San Luis, for polling residents on the issue of health care coverage for council -members. It’s great that the council is willing to solicit feedback from the community on issues.

• Thumbs up to Eric Urfer, who has been named director of parks and recreation for the city of Yuma. He has served as the city’s assistant director for the same department for the last year. We wish him the best of luck on his new position!

