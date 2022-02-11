• Thumbs up to the funds coming to two Yuma County entities, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Regional Center for Border Health will receive a $4.5 million loan to expand a medical complex, adding classroom space, storage and fleet space. And Wellton will receive funding to help purchase a sanitation truck. These are both great investments!
• Thumbs up once again to Yuma County’s amazing winter weather. The wind can be challenging at times here, but we saw those winter storm photos back East this week, and we’ll take a little wind in exchange for warm weather and no snow any day of the week!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District, which is now offering a new way for families to report absences. The district’s ParentVUE app allows parents to simply click on the “report absence” button when a student will be out of school. There, parents can also specify dates and the reason for the absence, and upload a doctor’s note or any other documents. It’s one more tool for parents to communicate with their schools, which is appreciated!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma City Council, which recently agreed to increase the hours of overtime school resources officers spend on high school campuses. And an extra thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department officers who dedicate themselves to spending time on our school campuses. School resource officers can have a tremendous impact on teens, serving as mentors and coaches while at the same time deterring crime.
• Thumbs down to the drive-by shooting Tuesday near the intersection of Avenue A and 32nd Street. The incident happened in the early evening hours, but it was near the Kofa and Vista High campuses. Students were still on campus for after-school sports and activities, and while no one was hurt, it was still a scary situation. If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, contact YPD at 928-783-4421.
• Thumbs down to the report Thursday that U.S. inflation is now at its highest rate in 40 years. The Labor Department said consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with a year earlier, the Associated Press reports, which is simply not OK.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.