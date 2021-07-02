• Thumbs up to the Regional Center for Border Health and Jose Antonio Larios, Mexico’s consul in Yuma, for organizing a COVID-19 vaccination program for agricultural workers, factory and business employees and emergency services personnel from San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. Nearly 2,000 vaccines were administered at the San Luis II commercial port of entry with the help of U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection and Mexican customs. It’s an amazing partnership, and one that can hopefully continue.
• Thumbs up to Steve Anderson, who has been named the new head principal at Kofa High School. Former Principal Mike Sharp is moving over to work for the Yuma Union High School District as director of strategic projects. Congrats to both Anderson and Sharp!
• Thumbs up to the Crane School District and Yuma School District One, which have been gathering feedback from their respective students, parents and staff to shape plans for their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief allocations. Crane received $11 million, and District One received $18.5 million, much needed funds that can make a serious difference for our schools. We’re glad the districts are gathering input and feedback to help make decisions with the funding.
• Thumbs up to the city of Somerton, which plans to build a public gym for mixed martial arts. Officials said such a gym is long overdue for the city, and would have a great impact on the community’s youth. Kudos to officials for making this happen!
• Thumbs down to a new report that found the U.S. now suffers over seven ransomware attacks an hour. NPR reports that there were 65,000 such attacks in the U.S. last year, and it’s likely to get worse, due to companies with neglected IT systems and security gaps. Given what we saw with the Colonial Pipeline attack, that’s scary news!
• Thumbs down to the people who shoot off fireworks at all hours of the night every year around the Fourth of July. As a reminder, in Arizona, any type of firework that explodes in the air is illegal – that includes bottle rockets and roman candles. The Yuma Police Department notes, “If it leaves the ground and makes a sound – don’t light it.” Yumans, be respectful of your neighbors, and follow the law. To report illegal fireworks, download YPD’s mobile app and click the “Report Fireworks” button.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.