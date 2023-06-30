- Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department for offering an academy for teens. The goal is to give teens a chance to see how YPD works, what it does and why it’s important. It’s a great grassroots effort to build positive relationships with a younger demographic. And who knows? These kids could one day be inspired to have such a career in the future.
- Thumbs up to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes funding for Yuma County facilities, including the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. We’re glad to see our federal officials working to make sure Yuma’s military programs are supported!
- Thumbs up to Crane Middle School Principal Ryan Tyree, who has been recognized as a Distinguished Administrator for the Middle Level Division at the Arizona Schools Administration’s Summer Conference Awards. What an excellent honor!
- Thumbs up to San Luis, which is taking action to fix a curve on 10th Avenue with the help of federal highway funds. The scene of a fatal accident in 2018, residents say the bend is dangerous and needs to be fixed. It’s great to see action moving forward on this.
- Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which recently approved funding to help the nonprofit Tacna Volunteer Fire Department buy safety gear, supplies and fire engine equipment. The people who step forward to keep our communities safe need support – and we’re glad to see the Tacna crew getting some assistance.
- Thumbs up to the slowdown in traffic on Yuma’s streets lately. We’re enjoying the summer slowdown this year. But thumbs down to these drivers who think the lighter traffic means the streets are open for their version of the Indy 500. People – slow it down a bit.
- Thumbs down to the end of June. How is it possible that this is the last day of June? The year is halfway over, and wow – is it just us or is it flying by? How’s this for perspective – there are just 25 Fridays left until Christmas. Oof!
- Thumbs down to the revised name for the incoming Foothills park – the Yuma County Foothills Community Park. It’s going to be a fabulous park, and deserves a name with a little more sparkle.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.