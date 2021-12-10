• Thumbs up to downtown Yuma, for successful First Friday nights and an awesome Christmas tree lighting. If you haven’t been down to check out a First Friday, we highly recommend it – the businesses down there are doing a tremendous job!
• Thumbs up to Santa Claus, for making early appearances all over Yuma, getting people of all ages excited for the Christmas season!
• Thumbs up to the weather lately and our terrific sunrises! This last week has been truly spectacular, with Instagram-worthy photo opportunities almost daily.
• Thumbs up to the social service and nonprofit agencies in Yuma County who work so hard during the Christmas season to make holiday magic happen for all Yumans. And thanks to the Yumans and visitors alike who support these organizations’ efforts!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma City Council, which recently made extended premises permanent for businesses. The concept allows businesses to stretch outside their regular storefronts, such as restaurants who now can offer outside seating. It’s a great idea, as outdoor spaces are a little safer during COVID, and it capitalizes on Yuma’s great outdoor weather!
• Thumbs down to impatient drivers. Yes, the roads are busier lately, and yes, it can be frustrating. Take a deep breath, leave a little earlier, and be appreciative that Yuma is a happening place right now.
• Thumbs down to the major outage that hit Amazon Web Services on Tuesday, sending ripple effects across a variety of industries. The Yuma Sun’s systems were not hit. However, the Associated Press went down, which directly impacted the Sun team, making for a long night. Kudos though to the Sun staffers who pulled the Wednesday edition together despite the obstacles!
• Thumbs down to the first case of the COVID omicron variant in Arizona, which was confirmed in Yavapai County this week. It’s too soon still to know if omicron is worse in any way that COVID thus far, but still, we don’t like it lurking in our state. Stay safe, Yuma!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.