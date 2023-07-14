- Thumbs up to Dr. David Cullison’s industrial arts program at Fourth Avenue Junior High School. Rather than building woodworking crafts, students learn skills to build bigger scale projects like sheds and tables. The project is done with the support of ABEC – the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition, with the goal of teaching kids real-world skills. It’s a terrific program, and one we hope continues onward.
- Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center for providing a Healthcare Career Camp for local high school and college students. The camp gives an inside look at healthcare careers, to help inspire the next generation to join the field. It’s wonderful to plant the seed of future career ideas – and hopefully, it leads to successful paths for each participant!
- Thumbs up to Detective Javier Nuno, who has been named the San Luis Police Department’s new community liaison officer. The goal is to build relationships in the community, and help address questions or complaints about crime, public safety and SLPD. It’s a win-win for both San Luis and the SLPD!
- Thumbs up to our local firefighters. On Thursday, we had firefighters out fighting a tanker fire in the middle of the day on Interstate 8, which had to make for horrifically hot conditions. To each of our firefighters – thanks for keeping our community safe.
- Thumbs up to the Yuma Boys Baseball League Senior All-Stars, which are inching closer to the Senior Little League World Series. They play a championship game Saturday, and if they win, they head to the regional round in Oakland. We wish them the best of luck!
- Thumbs down to the latest statistics from Amberly’s Place, which noted a 12% increase in the number of child sexual abuse cases in May when compared with the same time last year. It’s terrible news – one of those crimes that is simply sickening. However, we’re glad that Amberly’s Place is there to help and support victims. If you or someone you know is in need of help, call 928-373-0849.
- Thumbs down to the new temperature records set by the planet recently. Yes, it’s summer in Yuma, and we expect to be toasty here. But scientists note that last week was the hottest on record for the planet as a whole, and frankly, that’s more than worrisome.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.