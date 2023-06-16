• Thumbs up to the students of San Pasqual Valley High School’s Class of 2023, which collectively earned $134,390 in scholarships this year – the highest amount in the school’s history! Congrats to each of these stellar graduates!
• And, thumbs up to the students of Yuma Catholic High School’s Class of 2023, which earned over $16 million in scholarships, a record-setting amount for that school! Congrats to each of these amazing graduates too!
• Thumbs up to the U.S. Army, which celebrated its 248th birthday this week. And a special thumbs up to the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground. It’s an amazing facility, and one we’re proud to have in our community.
• Thumbs up to Kofa High School Principal Lilian Campa, who has been named an Aspiring Leader of the Year by the Arizona Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents. She was recognized for her work ethic, her ability to master leadership skills, her commitment to students’ academic success and her confidence, officials noted. What a terrific honor.
• Thumbs up to the Denver Nuggets, which won its first NBA title in the team’s history this week. To the Nuggets and their fans – congratulations!
• Thumbs up to UPS drivers, which will soon have air conditioning installed in its brown delivery trucks after an agreement with the Teamsters this week, NPR reports. But goodness, thumbs down to the fact that they didn’t already have air conditioning. Whew! That’s got to be a hot, sweaty, job – and in communities with summers like ours, somewhat dangerous, too.
• Thumbs down to the news that Yuma’s YMCA will permanently close its doors Aug. 11. The organization has offered recreational and fitness programs to Yuma’s adults for years, as well as child care and a wide variety of services and programs for youth. It’s an unfortunate decision that will certainly have an impact on a host of Yuma County families.
• Thumbs down to the ongoing political divide in our country. Psh. We’re so over it. Imagine if politicians could set political parties aside, agree that they have more in common than they think, and start taking actions to better our country? What a difference they could make!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.