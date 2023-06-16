• Thumbs up to the students of San Pasqual Valley High School’s Class of 2023, which collectively earned $134,390 in scholarships this year – the highest amount in the school’s history! Congrats to each of these stellar graduates!

• And, thumbs up to the students of Yuma Catholic High School’s Class of 2023, which earned over $16 million in scholarships, a record-setting amount for that school! Congrats to each of these amazing graduates too!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you