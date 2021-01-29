• Thumbs up to the Humane Society of Yuma, which has a new veterinarian and can now restart its vaccine clinics and spay and neuter program. That’s great news for the community, offering low cost services to help keep our animal population healthy and in check.
• Thumbs up to reports that 2020 was a terrific year for new home construction in Yuma. Despite the pandemic, 601 new homes were built in the city in 2020, beating the 534 new homes built in 2019. In fact, the residential home construction in the city was valued at $118.6 million in 2020 – a surprising yet welcome number!
• Thumbs up to the $225,000 awarded to Yuma County by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). The funds will be distributed to local agencies with emergency food and shelter programs. The funds are much needed here, and interested entities can apply though today at United Way.
• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma’s annual neighborhood cleanup program, which kicked off this week. It’s a great way to clean up your property and get rid of items that are too big for regular trash pickup – simply by putting them on the curb! Visit www.yumaaz.gov to see what items are eligible, and when the program will be in your neighborhood.
• Thumbs down to the cancelation of the Yuma High School boys soccer season. The decision came as a result of a variety of factors, including a low student-athlete turnout. The decision is understandable, but still unfortunate for the students who wanted to play.
• Thumbs down to the complications in getting access to the COVID-19 vaccines. A letter writer pointed out to the Yuma Sun recently that local entities have had months to prepare for this process – and should have been working on it. That goes for federal agencies to state to county and local level entities – right on down the line. We’re confident that with time, this will improve. But it is frustrating all the same.
• Thumbs down to the news that more than three dozen Capitol police officers tested positive for COVID in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, CNN reports. It’s another unfortunate ripple effect from that dark day.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.