• Thumbs up to everyone who stopped by the Yuma Sun on March 16 to help us celebrate our 150th anniversary. We appreciate all of our readers, and we had a great time sharing our Newseum with you!
• Thumbs up to Dr. Trisha Campbell for the podcasting program at Arizona Western College. Storytelling is forever evolving, and podcasting has emerged as a valued format. It’s great that Campbell and AWC are incorporating it for students.
• And speaking of AWC, thumbs up – and forks up – to ASU Local, a new partnership with Arizona State University that offers a hybrid university experience combining the benefits of online schooling with individualized coaching and support in person, right here in Yuma. It’s a great opportunity for Yuma students, moving education options a step forward.
• Thumbs up to Yuma County Administrator Susan Thorpe, who recently announced her plans to retire June 6. We appreciate her service to the county, and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.
• Thumbs up to Somerton native Carolina Moreno, who recently won a national wrestling title with Southern Oregon University, wrestling in the 123-pound class. Moreno is a two-time state wrestling champion with Kofa High as well. Congrats to Moreno – that’s amazing!
• Thumbs up to Gov. Doug Ducey for speaking out against his party’s lawsuit to quash early voting, calling the lawsuit “ill conceived,” noting it “would undo the work of many Republican governors and secretaries of state over the past several decades.” We agree.
• However, thumbs down to Gov. Doug Ducey on his refusal to drop the state gas tax temporarily. Ducey notes that wages are rising. However, Arizonans are feeling the pinch from inflation all over – rising food prices, gas prices, etc. Dropping the state gas tax, or reducing it, would be one way to alleviate the pressure and help Arizonans out.
• Thumbs down to whoever dumped a litter of seven puppies in the desert this week. What is wrong with people? These little guys are thought to be about two and a half weeks old, and certainly can’t fend for themselves yet. It’s heartbreaking to think someone would treat animals like that.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.