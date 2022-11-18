• Thumbs up to those who organized and those who attended the Veterans Day events around Yuma County. Your support of our veterans’ community is greatly appreciated.

• Thumbs up to the Yuma Catholic High School football team, which is seeded No. 5 as it heads into playoff season. Tonight, the team will face Buckeye in the first round of playoffs – and we wish them the best of luck.

