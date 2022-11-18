• Thumbs up to those who organized and those who attended the Veterans Day events around Yuma County. Your support of our veterans’ community is greatly appreciated.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Catholic High School football team, which is seeded No. 5 as it heads into playoff season. Tonight, the team will face Buckeye in the first round of playoffs – and we wish them the best of luck.
• Thumbs up to the students from Cibola High School and the Yuma Union High School District staff who recently spoke to the Arizona House of Representatives about teen mental health. The Yumans spoke on YUHSD’s Yellow Ribbon program, its team of social workers and Youth Mental Health First Aid training. Mental health matters at every age, and we’re glad to see YUHSD taking a leadership role in the subject.
• Thumbs up to the efforts underway in Yuma County to make roadways safer. Thirteen segments of roads encompassing 98 miles will be upgraded with wider pavement markings, thanks to a $1.8 million grant. During a five-year period ending in 2017, Yuma County experienced 19 fatalities and 15 serious injury crashes in 13 of these roadway segments. We’re glad to see the county taking action to boost safety.
• Thumbs down to the climate activists who are attacking famous works of art. We understand feeling passionate about an issue – but find a peaceful way to draw attention to the subject, not a bunch of stupid stunts in art museums.
• Thumbs down to the sudden influx of Christmas music playing in stores and restaurants all around Yuma. Yes, Christmas is right around the corner, but can we please get past Thanksgiving before we crank up “Jingle Bells?”
• Thumbs down to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Yuma County. Last week, it was 107 cases – this week, 160. If you are sick – coughing, fever, etc. – please stay home, and don’t spread the germs around.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.