• Thumbs up to our Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents who are out there in the field, working hard to do their jobs. Whether it is apprehending a drug smuggler or catching people who cross the border illegally, the job isn’t easy. Border Patrol agents work hard and face danger every day – and we appreciate their efforts.
• Thumbs up to those health professionals who are hustling in Yuma County to roll out the COVID-19 vaccinations. From pharmacies to clinics to Yuma Regional Medical Center, and everyone in between, we appreciate your efforts.
• Thumbs up to the San Luis High School boys soccer team. The team lost at the state championship last weekend in a heartbreaker of a game – 80 minutes of regulation play, followed by 20 minutes of overtime and 10 minutes of golden goal, it came down to penalty kicks, and a loss for San Luis. However, it was a terrific season, and we look forward to seeing what you can do in 2022!
• Thumbs up to Goose and his owner, Allison Swarts! The Yuma pair recently won the 2021 Dog Games on Discovery Plus! Swarts, a dog trainer, notes, “Treat your dog like your best friend.” It’s a sentiment we love – and we love reporting on such a fun story.
• Thumbs up to the three Yuma Union High School District wrestlers who recently brought home state titles. Congrats to Cibola’s Johnny Sierra (145 pounds) and Liam Hoffmeyer (heavyweight), as well as Kofa’s Damien Moreno (106 pounds)!
• Sideways thumb to all the NCAA bracket-bustin’ games over the last week. Some powerhouse teams were knocked out early, which was surprising, but that’s what makes it so exciting and totally radical. Here’s to hoping the champion team is a true Cinderella story.
• Thumbs down to the spring break partiers who are out there taking risks with COVID. We know – you are ready to get back into the world, and we get it. But please – don’t stop practicing those important measures now. Wear your masks, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.
• Thumbs down to all the politicians who focus on rhetoric rather than solutions. There are a lot of problems going on right now, and we’re sick of hearing the bickering. Get over yourselves, stop pointing your fingers and declaring blame, and start working toward positive results.
