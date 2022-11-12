• Thumbs up to the Somerton Elementary School District, which recently received a $2.37 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The funds will cover half the cost of six electric school buses, and the district will cover the balance of the rest. The buses will not only help the environment, they will also save the district the costs of fuel, filters and parts. Somerton is the first district in Yuma County to get the grant – congrats!

• Thumbs up to the Houston Astros, which won the World Series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies last weekend!

