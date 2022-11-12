• Thumbs up to the Somerton Elementary School District, which recently received a $2.37 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The funds will cover half the cost of six electric school buses, and the district will cover the balance of the rest. The buses will not only help the environment, they will also save the district the costs of fuel, filters and parts. Somerton is the first district in Yuma County to get the grant – congrats!
• Thumbs up to the Houston Astros, which won the World Series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies last weekend!
• Thumbs up to Myriah Farrar, who was named the top recipient at the Tribute of the Muses, presented by the City of Yuma to recognize someone who has shown exemplary devotion and excellence in the arts. And thumbs up as well to Apollo Award recipient Morgan Laguna, Odyssey Award winner Weld Like a Girl, and Helios honoree Jacob Natseway. Thank you all for your contributions and dedication to Yuma’s art scene.
• Thumbs up to the spectacular full moon over Yuma County this week. It’s been a beautiful one, complete with a total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning.
• Thumbs up to the 150 Gowan Group associates who donated two hours of their time to help complete eight projects at the one-eighth scale Yuma Crossing Railroad this week. It’s great to see 150 pairs of helping hands busy at work helping a local nonprofit out.
• Thumbs down to reports of a food poisoning outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese. Cases have been reported in six states, including California. The culprit is listeria, but officials are uncertain how it’s spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends heating any deli meat or cheeses to “steaming hot” temperatures before eating.
• Thumbs down to hurricanes forming in November. Hurricane Nicole hit the Bahamas and Florida this week, which is an unusual thing to happen this late in the year. Our thoughts for a speedy recovery are with those who have been impacted by this storm.
