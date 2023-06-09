• Thumbs up to Yuma School District One, which recently received funding from the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) State Clean Diesel Grant Program, which will be used toward replacing two school buses with liquid propane gas school buses. The goal is to reduce ozone pollution, which in turn helps the planet – and that’s something we can all support.

• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department for holding a Facebook Live session to answer the public’s questions on traffic issues. It was an informative, interesting session, and we appreciate YPD’s willingness to pull back the curtain, so to speak, with the public.

