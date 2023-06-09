• Thumbs up to Yuma School District One, which recently received funding from the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) State Clean Diesel Grant Program, which will be used toward replacing two school buses with liquid propane gas school buses. The goal is to reduce ozone pollution, which in turn helps the planet – and that’s something we can all support.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department for holding a Facebook Live session to answer the public’s questions on traffic issues. It was an informative, interesting session, and we appreciate YPD’s willingness to pull back the curtain, so to speak, with the public.
• Thumbs up to those who bought tickets for the Week in Paradise fundraiser. The proceeds go to Amberly’s Place to support the emergency needs of abuse victims in Yuma County – and this year, it raised $53,000. Those donations go toward needs like food, medication, clothing, diapers, replacing broken locks, assisting with relocation for safety, shelter and more. Amberly’s Place is a tremendous organization, and every penny helps.
• Thumbs up to Moderna and Merck. The two companies have teamed up for a melanoma cancer vaccine that is showing promise. According to the Today Show, the vaccine appears to reduce the risk of skin cancer spreading to other parts of the body. It’s still early, but the results are looking positive. We hope this is something that comes to fruition!
• Thumbs down to the smoke from Canadian wildfires that is engulfing the U.S. East Coast and the Midwestern states. According to the Associated Press, the smoke has coated cities in an unhealthy haze and sent people inside across two nations. There are more than 400 blazes burning in Canada, and it’s only June. It’s scary to consider the implications of this.
• Thumbs down to the closure of the new inclusive play piece – the We-Go-Swing – at the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground. The piece was reported as broken just one day after it opened. Safety is the top priority, so we understand the closure. This is a great project, and one we want to see back on track as soon as possible.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.