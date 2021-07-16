• Thumbs up to former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. In a world where so much seems disposable, it’s admirable to see a couple who have put in the energy to make their love last.
• Thumbs up to people who pay attention to their fellow drivers on the road, and are considerate when passing and merging. It’s the little things, but they truly make the roads and highways a safer, happier place.
• Thumbs up to the businesses and restaurants in Yuma County that have mister systems outside to help keep Yumans cool in these hot summer months.
• Thumbs up to the welding students at Kofa High School for the new metallic welcome sign for the city of Somerton. Signs such as this one are great pieces of public art, brightening the community in an awesome way.
• Thumbs up to the San Luis Police Department, which is cracking down on people who refuse to wait their turn while crossing the border into Mexico. And thumbs down to the line cutters. The San Luis police officers have better things to do than deal with people who snarl up the traffic because they are impatient. Follow the rules and wait your turn, people.
• Thumbs down to the increase in bandit activity along the border in the Yuma Sector. The bandits appear to be targeting people crossing into the U.S. illegally. The concept of “bandit” sounds like something out of an old-timey western movie, yet here we are. These bandits are armed and scary, and yet another complication on the border.
• Thumbs down to the increase in graffiti and vandalism throughout Yuma’s riverfront, but especially in the Heritage area. There has been an incredible effort over the last 20 years to really make our riverfront something special for people to enjoy, and it’s terrible to see a handful of people abusing it.
