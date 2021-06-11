- Thumbs up to the City of Yuma Utilities Department. The city’s annual Water Quality Report found that Yuma’s drinking water meets and often exceeds all water quality regulations – and that’s in large part due to the utilities team, which is in charge of testing and treating water in the distribution system to keep it safe. Thanks for your hard work on this, which helps keep Yumans safe and healthy.
- Thumbs up to those who bought raffle tickets to support the annual Amberly’s Place Week in Paradise fundraiser. It’s a great cause for an organization that makes a tremendous difference in Yuma County.
- Thumbs up to the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, for investing in ultraviolet radiation lights to help decontaminate spaces large and small. Efforts such as this help keep both first responders and the public safe, which we support 100%.
- Thumbs up to all the pet parents who walk their dogs regularly, and clean up after them along the way. The dogs are happier with a walk – and chances are, the owners are too!
- Thumbs up to our Yuma County residents who have gotten the COVID vaccines. Thank you for doing your part to keep everyone in our community a little bit safer.
- Thumbs down to drivers who really love to rev their motors before shooting across the intersection when the traffic light turns green. What’s up with the display? We’re just going to catch you at the next light, Speed Racer.
- Thumbs down to this pending heat wave expected to crash down on Yuma on Sunday. Yes, we live in the desert. Yes, it gets hot here – really hot. But any day that stays under 110 is a good day – and we’re not quite ready for the sizzlers yet!
- Thumbs down to the wildfires raging in Arizona. The Telegraph Fire is about 60 miles east of Phoenix, and thousands of residents in towns like Globe and Miami have had to evacuate. Meanwhile, the Mescal Fire southwest of Globe has also forced evacuations. Readers, it’s only June – we’ve got a summer of dry conditions to go. Please send thoughts of safety to those who live in these areas, as well as to our first responders.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.