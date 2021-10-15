• Thumbs up to the South County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which has been serving the region for 10 years. The organization recently held its annual march, and is working to raise funds for a shelter for domestic violence victims in San Luis. Kudos to this organization for a decade of efforts!
• Thumbs up to the city of Somerton and the U.S. Postal Service, for their efforts to bring mail one step closer to residents in the Valle del Sol subdivision. Cluster mailboxes will be installed in the neighborhood, eliminating the need for those residents to travel to the Somerton Post Office to pick up their mail!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Fair, which is back this week after a 19-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a nine-day event this year, with two demolition derbies on tap as well as music shoes, rides, food and more. Welcome back, Yuma County Fair – we’ve missed you!
• Thumbs up to Kofa High senior Isaac Navarrete, who recently was selected to join the Student Advisory Council for Kathy Hoffman, Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. Navarrete will have a voice on student issues at the state level, representing Yuma County’s unique perspective. Congrats, Isaac!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, for leading the effort to challenge the U.S. Census results, which apparently significantly undercounted our populations here. The county will work with our local municipalities to help get resolution – an effort that will have long-lasting impacts.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Library District! The libraries have been selected to join the NASA@ My Library program, which is designed to increase and enhance learning opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math for Yuma County youths! It’s a great opportunity, and one we’re excited to see happening here!
• Thumbs up to Jon Knudtson, who was the recipient of the Tribute of the Muses Award, honoring an outstanding member of Yuma’s arts community! And, congrats to Helios Award winner Samuel Guerrero, Apollo Award winner Holly Hendrick, and the Yuma Orchestra Association, which was honored with the Odyssey Award! Yuma is home to an amazing, robust arts community, and we love to see our artists recognized!
• Thumbs up to the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora, a statewide group in Sonora, Mexico, that is leading the charge to find the bodies of missing people in order to bring closure to families. It’s a noble cause, but thumbs down to the fact that the group even has to exist. Organized crime is an issue there, and too often, the value of human life is ignored.
• Thumbs down to the rash of negative news lately. House fires, trailer fires, car accidents, robberies, illegal border crossings, etc. – it seems like there has been a lot of this kind of news lately, doesn’t it? We report it to keep the community informed, but we wouldn’t mind if fires, accidents and criminals took a day or two off!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.