• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors for reducing the speed on segments of County 3rd Street and Avenue 16E in an effort to reduce accidents on a small, sharp curve along the roadway. Future plans call for rumble strips and LED signs warning of the curve. Hopefully, those actions are enough to raise awareness of the dangers of the curve and end the accidents there.
• Thumbs up to those who took part in the Relay for Life event last weekend at Desert Sun Stadium to raise awareness and support and funding for cancer patients. It’s a great event, and a wonderful way to honor cancer survivors, victims and their loved ones.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department for offering its PowerEngage system to get feedback from the community after interactions. It’s important for YPD to get insight into its service from the community, which it can use to improve and grow its staff. And it’s an opportunity for the community to give positive feedback as well, which is equally important!
• Thumbs up to the Kite Festival held recently by the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department. What a great way to get outside and enjoy Yuma’s amazing weather in such a cool, colorful way!
• Thumbs down to the seemingly relentless wind in Yuma lately. Oy. We’d love to have just a wonderful weekend with blue skies, gentle breezes and warm temperatures in the mid-70s. What do you say, Mother Nature?
• Thumbs down to Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his comments that U.S. families are to blame for the fentanyl crisis because they don’t hug their kids enough. What? Admittedly, there are a lot of issues in the U.S. However, drug cartels smuggling fentanyl from Mexico into the U.S. are a huge part of the problem – and López Obrador needs to recognize his country’s role in this crisis.
• Thumbs down to the new, potentially deadly fungus spreading across the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a warning for Candida aurist (C. Auris), which is a type of yeast. According to the CDC, the fungus is an “urgent threat” that can cause severe infections and death in those with health issues or compromised immune systems. It’s resistant to treatment and spreads easily, and cases nearly doubled in 2021. Ugh. We don’t like the phrase “urgent threat.” Hopefully this is one for which scientists can quickly find solutions.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.