• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors for reducing the speed on segments of County 3rd Street and Avenue 16E in an effort to reduce accidents on a small, sharp curve along the roadway. Future plans call for rumble strips and LED signs warning of the curve. Hopefully, those actions are enough to raise awareness of the dangers of the curve and end the accidents there.

• Thumbs up to those who took part in the Relay for Life event last weekend at Desert Sun Stadium to raise awareness and support and funding for cancer patients. It’s a great event, and a wonderful way to honor cancer survivors, victims and their loved ones.

