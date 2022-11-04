• Thumbs up to all the happy trick or treaters who hit the streets around Yuma County Monday night. It was heart-warming to see kids of all ages out honoring this tradition! And an extra thumbs up to the houses that were decorated in the spirit of the season.

• Thumbs up to the Gadsden Elementary School District’s Visual Arts Academy. The afterschool program is designed to give students experience in the arts, including drawing, painting, ceramics, photography and gardening. It’s a great way to grow young minds and expand their horizons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you