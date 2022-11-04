• Thumbs up to all the happy trick or treaters who hit the streets around Yuma County Monday night. It was heart-warming to see kids of all ages out honoring this tradition! And an extra thumbs up to the houses that were decorated in the spirit of the season.
• Thumbs up to the Gadsden Elementary School District’s Visual Arts Academy. The afterschool program is designed to give students experience in the arts, including drawing, painting, ceramics, photography and gardening. It’s a great way to grow young minds and expand their horizons.
• Thumbs up to Cathy Douglas, who has been selected the new executive director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area. Congratulations!
• Thumbs up to the Arizona Western College basketball teams, which opened their seasons Tuesday with wins for both the men’s and women’s teams over Blythe’s Palo Verde College. What a great way to start the season!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma High School Criminals’ football team, which finished the season with a 7-3 record. These kids had a stellar season, and worked incredibly hard this year on the gridiron. Their efforts certainly showed. Congrats to the players and their coaches!
• However, a serious thumbs down to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s weird formula for determining who gets into the post season playoffs. Yuma High finished the season with a 7-3 record in the 3A conference, but didn’t make the playoffs. Yet Lakeside-Blueridge did, with its 5-5 record, as did American Leadership Academy-West Foothills (5-5 for the season), Monument Valley (6-4 for the season) and Benson (5-5 for the season). It simply doesn’t make sense.
• Thumbs down to the drivers who speed through school zones and weave through traffic as if their tailpipes are on fire. Listen, people, we will prioritize the safety of our kids any day over your apparent need to be wherever you are headed. If you truly must drive like a maniac – if you really can’t restrain yourself – please find another route and avoid the school zones.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.