• Thumbs up to the Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival. It was fun to see some happy pops of color in Yuma’s skies this weekend.
• Thumbs up to the Wellton Elementary School District, which has been able to avoid student COVID cases by taking vigorous precautions, including individual desk shields and small class sizes – and has the support of the Wellton community. This isn’t easy to accomplish, but we’re glad to see their successes.
• Thumbs up to the little owl who was found in the Rockefeller Christmas tree, after being transported from upstate New York to New York City. The owl –named Rocky – survived the journey, was treated for dehydration and hunger, and was released back into the wild in upstate New York. Go, Rocky! We’re glad this story had a happy ending.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District, which is prioritizing safety and security while designing the new Somerton High School campus. This is something that is easy to overlook – but YUHSD is taking a proactive approach in the planning process.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department for its Police Recruit Program. The program will bring in young adults who don’t meet the minimum age of 21 requirement, and will teach them the “pertinent skills in policing.” It’s similar to a paid apprenticeship, and hopefully will help YPD recruit and retain future officers.
• Thumbs up to people who are willing to listen to the viewpoints of others, giving them time to state their opinions and to have honest, open yet kind conversations about said viewpoints – even if they don’t agree.
• Thumbs down to the report that the number of available hospital beds for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases is down statewide. Take care, Yuma, and stay healthy.
• Thumbs down to people who only partially wear their face masks – pulling them down below their noses, for example. It doesn’t work if you only do it halfway, folks.
