• Thumbs up to the city of Somerton, which has found a buyer for its former City Hall building. It’s great to see private industry taking on an older building with plans of breathing new life into it!
• Thumbs up to Yuma School District One’s director of child nutrition, Lisa Thrower, who was recently named West Regional Director of the Year by the School Nutrition Association! Congratulations!
• Thumbs up to the city of Yuma, which is completely replacing deteriorated roads in the Country Clubs Estates and Country Club Manor subdivisions. Yuma has some neighborhoods with roads in terrible shape, which is a quality of life issue. Every pothole adds wear and tear to a vehicle, and it gives the impression that Yuma doesn’t care about its neighborhoods. We’re glad to see streets in a state of disrepair are getting some attention.
• Thumbs up to Cibola High’s Julia Whitson and Zarrin Askari, who have been named National Merit Scholars for the Class of 2022! Both students earned $2,500 scholarships – and amazing recognition!
• Thumbs down to the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial. There’s no winner here – it was instead a public spectacle. Both sides alleged domestic abuse, and that should never be trivialized or sensationalized.
• Thumbs down to the incredible number of flight cancelations over Memorial Day weekend. Summer travel season is just kicking off – but that doesn’t bode well for those who plan on traveling via airplane!
• Thumbs down to the weeds sprouting up through the landscaping on Interstate 8 as one crosses from California into Arizona. The rocks are being overtaken by weeds, and the medians are an overgrown mess with lots of trash floating around. It’s not the best “Welcome to Arizona” experience for those coming in.
• Thumbs down to inflation. Do we really need to say anything more on this? Washington – we need action to bring relief to this situation!
