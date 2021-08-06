• Thumbs up to over-the-counter pain relief options like ibuprofen and acetaminophen. We tend to take these for granted, but imagine a world in which taking an Advil for a headache wasn’t an option? They don’t solve every health ailment out there, but for basic aches and pains and reducing fevers, they certainly make a difference!
• Thumbs up to retailers including Target, Walmart, Chipotle and Starbucks for now offering to cover the cost of tuition and other college-related expenses for employees who are pursuing a higher education degree. It’s a great way to attract employees while at the same time helping employees grow!
• Thumbs up to all the students and educators heading back to school across Yuma County! We hope you have an amazing, awesome, safe, healthy school year!
• Thumbs up to the local youths who created the “Roots to Success” mural at George Washington Carver Park, located at 13th Avenue and 5th Street. The mural was part of the City of Yuma and Arizona@Work’s summer mural program – and it’s a beautiful, welcome addition to Yuma’s amazing public arts scene!
• Thumbs down to the report that some adults trying to enter the U.S. illegally are posing as unaccompanied children to be able to stay in the U.S. The situation is complicated enough without additional wrinkles. But we do appreciate the vigilance of our U.S. Border Patrol agents for thoroughly screening individuals to help thwart fraudulent cases!
• Thumbs down to the “major plumbing failure” that closed down Yuma City Hall this week. What a mess! Fortunately, thanks to a year-plus of COVID, the city can easily shift gears to still conduct business remotely, and continue to serve Yumans.
• Thumbs down to the new cracks and potholes in the roads all over Yuma County, courtesy of last weekend’s crazy rainstorm. Rain is great, but when it falls fast and furious as it did Friday night, it certainly can cause some damage.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.