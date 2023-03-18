• Thumbs up to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma for an amazing air show last weekend! It’s always spectacular to see those planes strut their stuff across the skies.

• Thumbs up to parents who walk their kids to school every day. We know this isn’t possible for everyone – work schedules often get in the way. But for the parents who can do it, it’s great to see adults and kids walking together every morning in conversation.

