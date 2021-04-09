• Thumbs up to the Marathon Kids running club at H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School. Over 150 kids have been engaged in the program, which brings students together for runs, walks or jogs. So far, they’ve covered 2,800 miles in a virtual marathon across the U.S. Kudos to teacher Tiffany Ott for finding a great way to promote fitness!
• Thumbs up to the students of David Cullison’s industrial arts class at Fourth Avenue Junior High. The students recently made a large dog house and a cat condo, and donated them to the Humane Society of Yuma.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Library District, which has launched a “hotline” that allows children to call and listen to pre-recorded stories in either English or Spanish. The goal is to reach children under age 5. What a cool idea – and best of all, it’s free! To Dial-A-Story, call 928-597-3131.
• Thumbs up to the new mural on the Arizona Western College campus. Painted by local artist Lia Littlewood, the mural celebrates diversity while also giving an inclusive nod to the LGBTQ community. It’s a vibrant piece featuring Castle Dome and Picacho – worth the drive out to AWC to check out!
• Sideways thumb to the stray steer report this week in Yuma County. According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the agency was seeking the owner of the steer, noting the steer “appears to have fallen out of a trailer” in the Araby Road/Interstate 8 roundabout. The steer wasn’t hurt, but readers, we have so many questions. How does a steer fall out of a trailer? Is this common? And whoa – imagine being the other drivers in the roundabout! We hope the steer makes it home safely.
• Thumbs down to people who are getting saucy over mask requirements at local businesses. The decision to require masks or not is up to the business owner – customers can adhere to the policy or go elsewhere, but either way, customers need to be respectful.
• Thumbs down to construction crews that don’t keep clean job sites. It happens all over town – landscaping jobs, remodeling jobs, new buildings, etc. Crews get busy, then they leave trash and debris loose on the job site. Then Yuma’s winds pick up, and suddenly that debris is all over the place. It’s an easy fix – please throw out the trash and secure the loose materials at the end of each day.
