• Thumbs up to the warmer temperatures we had a taste of this week in Yuma! We’ve missed the warm days in the 70s, and we’re ready to soak up that awesome Yuma sunshine outside!
• Thumbs up to Yuma School District One, for offering rapid COVID tests to the students and staff on its campuses. Offering the tests on site allows parents the option to get their child tested quickly when a case is suspected, rather than having to track down a test elsewhere – a task that can be difficult.
• Thumbs up to the city of Yuma, for its annual neighborhood cleanup program. The service provides curbside removal of large, unwanted items for no additional charge to residents, including broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings and bagged lawn clippings. It’s a great way to get rid of unwanted items, and allows residents to clean up their properties. To find your week, visit www.yumaaz.gov/neighborhoodcleanup.
• Thumbs up to the return of outdoor jazz music in Yuma, with the Thursday Jazz in the Park series. Four free concerts will be held under the starts at the Colorado River State Historic Park, on Feb. 3, Feb. 10, Feb. 17 and March 3. This is the time of year when Yuma’s evenings really shine – so get outside and enjoy some live music!
• Thumbs down to the escalating COVID-19 hospitalizations this week at Yuma Regional Medical Center. On Monday, Jan. 17, there were 92 hospitalized. By Monday, Jan. 24, that number jumped to 144. Readers, that’s a big increase – please be careful out there.
• Thumbs down to the multiple accidents last week on Avenue B involving motorcycles. One man was killed on Saturday in one accident, while a dirt bike rider was badly injured later that night in a second accident. To all our drivers out there, whether you drive a two-wheeled vehicle or four wheels, keep an eye out for your fellow drivers.
• Thumbs down to another store closing, this time The Oak Tree and More furniture store, which has been in business for 38 years. The owners are ready to retire, which we understand – but still, it’s sad to lose another Yuma institution!
