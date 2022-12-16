• Thumbs up to San Pasqual Valley High School, which recently held a grand opening for its new gymnasium on the school’s 70th anniversary. Officials noted it was the dream of many – and the end result is lovely!

• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma for its plans to replace the restroom at Smucker Park. The facility is no longer compliant with the American Disabilities Act and is experiencing plumbing failures and roof degradation. The wall surfaces are also in poor condition, according to a city report. Smucker Park is always busy, and we’re glad to see the city replacing this much-needed facility!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you