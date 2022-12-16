• Thumbs up to San Pasqual Valley High School, which recently held a grand opening for its new gymnasium on the school’s 70th anniversary. Officials noted it was the dream of many – and the end result is lovely!
• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma for its plans to replace the restroom at Smucker Park. The facility is no longer compliant with the American Disabilities Act and is experiencing plumbing failures and roof degradation. The wall surfaces are also in poor condition, according to a city report. Smucker Park is always busy, and we’re glad to see the city replacing this much-needed facility!
• Thumbs up to Ronald Reagan Elementary School, for implementing a Harry Potter-like House system. The goal is to create a schoolwide community, instill a sense of belonging and build character, and this is a great way to do so!
• Thumbs up to Thomas Garrity, who has been named the new chief of the Yuma Police Department, replacing Chief Susan Smith, who is retiring in January. We wish Garrity the best of luck in his new position.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which is pursuing a lawsuit in an effort to stop the Queen Creek Colorado River Water Transfer Project. Our water rights in Yuma County are critically important, and protecting them is a top priority.
• Sideways thumb to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who switched political parties from Democrat to Independent. Sinema has always marched to her own drum, so the change isn’t really all that shocking, is it?
• Thumbs down to the massive storm systems battering the country this week. Tornadoes across the southern states, and blizzard-like conditions across much of the northern and central U.S. are certainly concerning. We hope everyone stays safe!
• Thumbs down to reports that several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, which can be severe and sometimes life-threatening. NBC News reports that Arizona children’s hospitals are among those that have seen higher-than-average numbers of cases this season. Parents had enough to worry about with COVID, flu and RSV – this latest development with group A strep is worrisome.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.