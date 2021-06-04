• Thumbs up to the graduating class of 2021 at Yuma Catholic, which nabbed more than $12 million in college scholarships. Congrats – and best of luck on your future endeavors!
• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma, which recently secured at $600,000 grant for the revitalization of the brownfield property known as Old Town South, located in downtown Yuma. The funds will be used to gather feedback on how to reuse the property, sparking hope there could be another revitalized area of Yuma in our future.
• Thumbs up to yet another community mural, this time on the Arizona Western College’s San Luis Learning Center. The mural, done by students, honors Arnold Trujillo, a longtime member of the AWC faculty. It’s a lovely mural, and we’re delighted once again to see more public art gracing the buildings here in Yuma County.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Library District, which is resuming hours and programs to pre-pandemic levels. It’s exciting to see activities resume here in Yuma County.
• Thumbs down to the ongoing violence in our neighboring cities and towns across the border. If you are traveling to Mexico, please stay alert and be careful.
• Thumbs down to the person or people who have been stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. This is yet another instance where we are left scratching our heads. The devices are worth money, so we understand the motive, but how does one even come up with such an idea? If you have any information on these thieves, please call YPD. In the meantime, make sure your vehicles are parked in well-lit areas.
• And yet another thumbs down to the continued flow of people crossing illegally into the U.S. here. Over the holiday weekend, Border Patrol agents apprehended 500 people. That’s 500 people who were willing to take that risk, despite the heat. And, readers, that’s scary to think about, because our heat is about to kick it into its highest gear, making those crossings that much more dangerous.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.