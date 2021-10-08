• Thumbs up to the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which is working to be broader and inclusive to all races and cultures of the Yuma Crossing region. The YCNHA Regional Advisory Council’s vision is to connect “more effectively with communities of color to tell Yuma’s history in a more inclusive and accurate way,” according to Director Lowell Perry Jr. Yuma’s history is rich and diverse – kudos to YCNHA for this effort!
• Thumbs up to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, who has been named to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee. The committee provides advice and recommendations from the local perspective to the EPA – and Yuma definitely can use a voice! Kudos to Nicholls for taking part in this endeavor!
• Thumbs up to kind drivers – the ones who wave others through the intersection first, who slow down in school zones and just generally follow the rules of the road with a smile on their faces. Too often, we see drivers in the midst of some sort of road rage or temper tantrum. But when we see the laid-back drivers who do the right thing, we are truly appreciative!
• Thumbs up to those who get into the Halloween spirit and decorate for October. It’s fun to see the creative ideas people come up with – and Yuma’s weather is awesome for hanging outdoor decorations!
• Thumbs down to people who operate loud yard equipment at odd hours outside. Can we agree that 5 a.m. is not the appropriate hour to be outside mowing the grass? And at 10 p.m., the leaf blower should be turned off? We get it … when it’s super hot outside, one tries to do yard work when the sun isn’t up. But the temperatures are trending cooler, so please, be kind to your neighbors and do the yard work at normal human hours!
• Thumbs down to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. A recent audit found that the agency has failed to perform many required tasks in monitoring groundwater for pollution – in some cases for 29 years, Capitol Media Services reports. ADEQ says it prioritized other known problems and needs a funding increase – but that should have happened years ago. These problems at ADEQ need to be addressed, immediately.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.