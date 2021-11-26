• Thumbs up to the U.S. Department of Defense, which recently awarded $1.5 million to Yuma School District One. The funds will be used to support services for schools with a significant military-connected student population – and in Yuma County, there are a lot of students in that category! The grant will provide an extra, appreciated boost to our schools!
• Thumbs up to the five new members of the Arizona Western College Hall of Fame: Amanda Aguirre, Norman “Bruce” Jacobson, Mario Jauregui, Richard Lamb and Leon Wilmot. These five were inducted for their contributions to Yuma County – and each are amazing individuals! Congratulations to each of the inductees!
• Thumbs up to Haley Wright, the newly crowned Miss Yuma County, and Harrison Dusek, the newly crowned Yuma County’s Outstanding Teen! We wish you both the greatest successes on your march toward the state competition!
• Thumbs up to the recent news that Yuma County’s October unemployment rate was at 12.4%. It sounds like a high number, but the reality is, it’s down from 14.6% in September, and represents a continued decline – which is a trend we hope to see continue!
• Thumbs up to all the people in Yuma County who go out of their way to support our local small businesses, especially as the Christmas shopping season kicks into high gear. Every dollar spent locally in turn benefits the community in some way, shape or form – and every one of those dollars is appreciated!
• Thumbs down to the spike in deadly accidents on roads in southern Yuma County. The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department notes that so far this year, it has responded to 11 traffic fatalities since Jan. 1. Please drivers, slow down, pay attention and be safe out there!
• Thumbs down to teachers who load up students with homework over holiday breaks. Education is a top priority, but kids also need a break too, whether they are in elementary school, middle school or high school. Winter break is fast approaching. To those educators here in Yuma County, let your students be kids so they can enjoy their time off too!
