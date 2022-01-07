• Thumbs up to Yuma Fire Department Capt. Paul Evancho, who was named the Yuma County Citizen of the Year! Evancho’s dedication and drive to help our community is amazing, and we’re thankful he calls Yuma home!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department’s 9 p.m. social media campaign. The goal is to encourage Yumans to secure their homes and vehicles at night to reduce crime, using a light touch on social media to deliver the message. It’s a great idea, and one to which we hope Yumans are listening!
• Thumbs up to Diandra and Richard Martinez, who recently welcomed their new daughter, Kaylee, on Jan. 1. Kaylee was the first baby born in 2022 at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Congrats to the Martinez family!
• Thumbs up to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to allow Pfizer booster shots for children as young as 12. COVID isn’t going away, so our best defense is a proactive approach – and that means as much vaccine protection as possible for everyone.
• Thumbs up to Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, who recently became the first woman to command a U.S. nuclear carrier with the USS Abraham Lincoln. The carrier deployed this week from San Diego. Kudos to Bauernschmidt!
• Thumbs down to porch pirates. We’ve heard a few complaints from people around Yuma County who were hit by package thieves over the holidays, which is really not cool.
• Thumbs down to the increase in COVID cases after the holidays in Yuma County. The increase wasn’t necessarily unexpected, but we sincerely hoped it wouldn’t happen here. Yuma Regional Medical Center is still overwhelmed – so, readers, please be careful and take COVID-safe precautions.
• Thumbs down to the incredible spike in used car prices. The Associated Press recently reported that prices were up 39% compared with 12 months ago. Such increases aren’t sustainable, and will price potential buyers right out of the market.
