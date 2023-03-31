• Thumbs up to the Yuma Fire Department, and the amount of training that the agency holds. Just in the last few weeks, the firefighters have focused on everything from infant CPR to leaking ammonia from a simulated rail car – all in the name of public safety. We appreciate their efforts, and we’re thankful they are taking a proactive approach!

• Thumbs up to the Final Four in the men’s NCAA basketball tournament: Florida Atlantic, UConn, San Diego State and Miami, as well as the women’s Final Four: LSU, Virginia Tech, Iowa and South Carolina! We wish these teams the best of luck as they head into their games tonight and Saturday!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you