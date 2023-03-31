• Thumbs up to the Yuma Fire Department, and the amount of training that the agency holds. Just in the last few weeks, the firefighters have focused on everything from infant CPR to leaking ammonia from a simulated rail car – all in the name of public safety. We appreciate their efforts, and we’re thankful they are taking a proactive approach!
• Thumbs up to the Final Four in the men’s NCAA basketball tournament: Florida Atlantic, UConn, San Diego State and Miami, as well as the women’s Final Four: LSU, Virginia Tech, Iowa and South Carolina! We wish these teams the best of luck as they head into their games tonight and Saturday!
• Thumbs up to all the exciting new businesses that are making plans to come to Yuma County. From chicken restaurants to cobalt production facilities, every new business is a sign of economic growth for our community!
• Thumbs up to our community of farmers and farm workers. It’s not an easy job, and every growing season can be made or broken on the whims of Mother Nature. Yet they are out there tending to their fields every day, doing their part to feed America – and we are so very thankful for their hard work! If you eat a salad today, thank a Yuma farmer!
• Thumbs up – sort of – to this insane winter weather that has hammered California. Mammoth Mountain ski resort has set a new season snowfall record – at 695 inches at the base – and more snow is expected. And in San Diego, at least 12 inches of rain has fallen this water year, which is close to 4 inches above normal. What a crazy winter!
• Thumbs up to spring weather – when the weather cooperates, Yuma is truly spectacular. But thumbs down to spring wind. Holy bananas. On nights like Wednesday night, when that wind is howling, we’re thankful to be indoors with a solid roof over our heads!
• Thumbs down to the ongoing safety issues in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., particularly the latest wave of kidnappings which left at least three people missing in March. We’ve heard about violence in Mexico for years, but it’s always been elsewhere. Now, in our backyard just across the border from us, it’s escalated over the last few years to the point that it’s just scary. If you are headed down there readers, please be safe.
• Thumbs down to the Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky Wednesday night. Nine soldiers lost their lives when the two aircraft collided during a routine training mission. Our hearts go out to the members of the 101st Airborne Division and their families.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.