• Thumbs up to our dove hunters! This is always an exciting time of year, with Yumans and visitors alike getting in on the action. Kudos to our dove hunters – we’re glad you are here!
• And speaking of doves, thumbs up to the great weather on Wednesday morning for the start of dove season! There was a threat of storms, but Mother Nature cooperated, giving our hunters a slightly cooler than normal start to the season!
• Thumbs up to Mohawk Valley School, which was able to return to in-person learning this week after closing due to COVID precautions. This isn’t an easy time for schools, but the staff is working hard to ensure student safety. Their efforts are deeply appreciated!
• Thumbs up to Arizona Western College, which recently broke ground on a new science lab in San Luis! That facility will allow students to wrap up their degrees without having to drive to Yuma, giving them better access to higher education right at home. That’s a win for everyone!
• Sideways down to Tropical Storm Nora. She was No-Show Nora for Yuma, teasing us with lots of clouds but no action. However, she did bring some cooler temperatures to town, which were welcome.
• Thumbs down to the latest scam making the rounds, this time with people posing to be Arizona Public Service employees who threaten to shut off power within 30 minutes if the bill isn’t paid. The scammers then ask people to pay the bill using Venmo or Zelle. If you receive such a call, hang up the phone. Then, call APS directly at 1-800-253-9405.
• Thumbs down to those who steal catalytic converters off of vehicles. Imagine getting up in the morning to go to work, only to discover someone had hacked off a valuable piece of your vehicle? It’s a crime of opportunity that leaves victims in the lurch – and out lots of dollars. If you see suspicious activity, please report it to the Yuma Police Department.
• Thumbs down to Gov. Doug Ducey’s short-sighted approach to COVID in schools. Yes, vaccines are the best approach, as the governor has repeatedly noted. But for those under 12, vaccines aren’t an option. Schools should have the ability to implement the best solutions to keep their staff and students safe.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.