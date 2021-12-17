• Thumbs up to all the medical professionals in Yuma County, the doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurses, technicians, pharmacists and more, who are working hard to keep Yumans safe and healthy! Thank you for your efforts!
• Thumbs up to teachers, students and much-needed holiday breaks! If you’re a teacher, an administrator or the parent of a student in any Yuma County school at any grade level, chances are, you are ready for a little time out! We hope your holiday break is an amazing refresher before heading back to the classroom in January!
• Thumbs up to Visit Yuma for yet another terrific Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade last weekend! What a fun event! The community participation was amazing, the weather certainly cooperated and the entries were super fun!
• Thumbs up to Gary Pasquinelli, who has been honored as the Arizona Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. Pasquinelli’s produce company farms 8,500 acres of winter vegetables, watermelons and rotational crops annually in Yuma County, and is a major philanthropist in Yuma, contributing to a variety of organizations. Congrats on the honor!
• Thumbs up to the rainfall Tuesday night in Yuma. We didn’t get much, but it certainly smelled amazing outside, didn’t it?
• Thumbs down to the crazy gas prices lately! Living in Yuma County, commutes are usually pretty small, so we don’t have to drive far, but those gas prices really nail the wallet, don’t they?
• Thumbs down to people who abandon their animals, leaving them to fend for themselves in other neighborhoods or at the Humane Society’s doorstep. If you take on the responsibility of a pet, then give it a good home and take care of it. And if it’s too much for you, take the time and effort to re-home it somewhere where it will be loved.
• Thumbs down to the lack of response from the federal government on the border situation. This isn’t going away, readers – if anything, it’s intensifying. Our agents need support from the federal government. What will it take to get it here in Yuma?
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.