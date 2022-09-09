• Thumbs up to the Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Committee, which recently granted $20,000 to Yuma and $6,000 to Yuma County for the spaying and neutering of domestic and feral cats and dogs. The funds come from statewide sales of Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Pet Friendly license plates. Every time someone buys one of those license plates, $17 goes back to counties all over the state. We’re glad to see funding coming to our region.
• Thumbs up to the University of Arizona-Yuma, which has been working on a chemical-free weed sprayer. The goal is to use steam effectively in a commercial application to eradicate pathogens and weeds. It’s a great project, and one that looks promising. We’re excited to see this project’s future successes,
• Thumbs up to Kofa High’s Damian Moreno, who has been ranked 13th in the nation for high school wrestling. Damian’s dedication and persistence are amazing, and he’s truly a royal example of a Kofa King. Congrats, Damian!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Catholic High School students who volunteered their time to recently clean up trash and debris at the confluence of the Gila and Colorado rivers. Coaches and employees from the Yuma County Public Works and Environmental Health Departments joined the students, and together they collected and disposed of 11 tons of trash. We appreciate their commitment to bettering our community.
• However, a serious thumbs down to the people who use the confluence as a trash can. Cleanup volunteers found broken beer bottles, food wrappers, drink containers, water heaters, grills, couches, mattresses and other furniture and appliances. They even found and removed a deep freezer filled with rotten meat. That’s disgusting, people. Please take care of our outdoor spaces.
• Thumbs down to the significant increase in domestic violence and child sexual abuse cases in July at Amberly’s Place. We are thankful we have Amberly’s Place to help victims of abuse, but it’s heartbreaking to see the number of cases growing. If you need to talk to a crisis advocate – if you need help – call the 24-hour helpline at 928-373-0849.
• Thumbs down to the decline in life expectancy in Arizona by 2.5 years – one of the steepest drops in the nation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that life expectancy in Arizona fell from 78.8 years in Arizona in 2019 to 76.3 in 2020. In the same time frame in the U.S. overall, the drop was 1.8 years, from 78.8 years to 77.
