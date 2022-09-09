• Thumbs up to the Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Committee, which recently granted $20,000 to Yuma and $6,000 to Yuma County for the spaying and neutering of domestic and feral cats and dogs. The funds come from statewide sales of Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Pet Friendly license plates. Every time someone buys one of those license plates, $17 goes back to counties all over the state. We’re glad to see funding coming to our region.

• Thumbs up to the University of Arizona-Yuma, which has been working on a chemical-free weed sprayer. The goal is to use steam effectively in a commercial application to eradicate pathogens and weeds. It’s a great project, and one that looks promising. We’re excited to see this project’s future successes,

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you