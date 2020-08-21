• Thumbs up to Gadsden Elementary School District, which recently announced upgrades are coming to San Luis Middle School (new classrooms and renovated bathrooms) and Rio Colorado Elementary School (a new gym and a multiuse building). It’s great that the schools are getting improvements, which will be done by local company Pilkington Construction.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Art Center for reopening galleries, using an appointment system to make sure people can enjoy the artwork in a safe, socially distanced fashion.
• Thumbs up to San Luis High School’s SkillsUSA chapter, which was recognized for the first time as a Gold Chapter of Excellence by the Arizona SkillsUSA Chapter of Excellence Program.
• Thumbs up to the Somerton Police Department, which recently hired four new patrolmen, all hired locally.
• Thumbs up to Jax, a canine with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to Jax’s keen senses, YCSO officers took 25.58 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets, which is equivalent to 115,000 doses.
• Thumbs down to the Yuma Fire Department for the delay in providing information about a fire on Saturday night. The Red Cross reported that 48 people were impacted by the fire at Camelot Apartments, yet YFD did not release any information on the fire to the community until Monday morning. There should be a plan in place to get information out quickly, even on the weekends.
• Thumbs down to the lack of social distancing on display during President Donald Trump’s visit to Yuma at the Joe Foss Hangar. Chairs were packed in the space, making 6 feet distancing impossible. Hopefully, there are no repercussions in regards to our COVID-19 new case counts as a result.
• Thumbs down to spam email, and companies that send out multiple bulk emails a day. Email is a necessary evil, but lately, it seems more evil than necessary.
• Thumbs down to poorly positioned campaign signs around Yuma. Please – when you put your signs out, make sure you aren’t blocking visibility for vehicles at intersections. Some of these signs are truly a danger.
