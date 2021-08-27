• Thumbs up to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for its donation of non-perishable items to the Yuma Community Food Bank. The donations will be distributed to local agencies that are currently spread thin while helping to care for the influx of undocumented people coming across the U.S.-Mexico border. The help and support are appreciated.
• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma for its “Keep Yuma’s Roads Safe” campaign, which aims to raise awareness of safety issues surrounding vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles.. The city notes there has been an increase in crashes, and more fatal crashes in 2021 than in all of 2020 – so clearly, this messaging is needed.
• Thumbs up to Lizette Esparza, who has been named the superintendent of the Gadsden Elementary School District. We wish you the best of luck!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol. These agents regularly go above and beyond. Recently, agents rescued a lost hiker and her dog near Pilot Knob, treating her for a minor injury and dehydration, and then carrying the dog to safety. As always, the efforts of our agents are appreciated.
• Thumbs down to the relentless wildfires out West this summer. It’s never-ending, and the amount of destruction these fires have caused is staggering. Our thoughts are with those impacted by the fires, as well as the firefighters and first responders out there keeping communities safe.
• Thumbs down to the report that this summer has been hotter and wetter than average in Yuma County and Arizona. We’ve had some hot, sticky days this summer, haven’t we? Heat is one thing, humidity is another – and when they join forces, it’s just plain miserable. But those few cooler mornings this month have certainly been appreciated. Hold on Yuma … fall weather is just around the corner.
• Thumbs down to people who exercise outside when it’s dark out but don’t take steps to properly illuminate themselves. It’s cooler out when the sun’s down, so we understand exercising in the darker hours – but please, wear a lighted wristband, carry a flashlight or wear reflective clothing so drivers can easily see you.
