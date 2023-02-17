• Thumbs up to the Silver Spur Rodeo, for once again delivering an awesome Yuma experience last weekend! It was the 78th annual rodeo, which is beloved by Yumans and winter visitors alike.

• Thumbs up to the news that the “triple endemic” is easing in Yuma County. There was a 33% drop in flu cases, and the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped from 25% to 9% here. That’s great news, readers – let’s hope those trends continue.

