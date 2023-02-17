• Thumbs up to the Silver Spur Rodeo, for once again delivering an awesome Yuma experience last weekend! It was the 78th annual rodeo, which is beloved by Yumans and winter visitors alike.
• Thumbs up to the news that the “triple endemic” is easing in Yuma County. There was a 33% drop in flu cases, and the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped from 25% to 9% here. That’s great news, readers – let’s hope those trends continue.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which recently held the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Foothills Multipurpose Complex. Plans call for a family-friendly space with a grassy area, a walking pathway, a ramada with picnic tables and a children’s playground – much needed amenities for that area.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Union High School District Superintendent Gina Thompson, who was recently honored as the Athena Award recipient by the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. The award celebrates women who demonstrate creativity and initiative as professionals and work to improve the quality of life for others in the community! Congrats to Thompson!
• Thumbs up to Panattoni Development, which plans to build an industrial park with more than 1 million square feet in Yuma in partnership with Colliers International. Yuma is in need of building space – and this will do much to help meet that need.
• Thumbs down to all these unknown flying objects lately! We have more questions than answers, which is frustrating, and only leads to rampant speculation and rumor. We’re curious to see what, exactly, these objects were, and why shooting them down with military jets was the answer.
• Thumbs down to people who shoplift from our local stores and businesses. It’s a stupid crime – if you want something, pay for it. And if you hadn’t noticed yet, many of our businesses have lots of security cameras all over the place – so if you think no one is watching, think again.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.