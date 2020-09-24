• Thumbs up to those who have purchased tickets to support Amberly’s Place and its annual Week in Paradise fundraiser. The drawing is tonight at 6 p.m. – if you haven’t yet purchased a ticket, visit www.AmberlysPlace.com
• Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center, which is prioritizing COVID-19 testing for teachers. As schools reopen, it’s essential that teachers have easy access to testing, should an issue arise.
• Thumbs up to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which has unveiled a pretzel-stuffed version. It will be on the shelves in November. Sweet and salty – yum!
• Thumbs up to our local firefighters. It seems like the last few weeks have been busy ones, with house fires, garage fires, brush fires and more. To all our firefighting agencies, thank you for your swift response in keeping our communities safe.
• Thumbs up to the report that Yuma County’s unemployment rate went from 25.1% in July to 16.4% in August. We hope this trend is one that continues.
• Sideways thumbs to the report that fans will be limited in their ability to watch Yuma Union High School District games in person. We understand the reason is to keep people safe amid COVID-19, but it’s still tough for families with kids in sports this year. Families and friends want to cheer on their student-athletes, and we look forward to the day when everyone can do that again.
• Thumbs down to reports that people are taking or damaging campaign signs in Yuma County. Candidates and their supporters have a right to display campaign signs. And people need to be respectful of that right, regardless of their own personal opinions on the subject.
• Thumbs down to a report from NASA that space debris is threatening the International Space Station. NASA notes that low Earth orbit has become an orbital space junk yard, with millions of pieces of debris flying around, including spacecraft pieces, and out of commission rockets and satellites, CNN reports. It’s terrible that humans are trashing space, too.
