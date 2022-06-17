• Thumbs up to Yuma’s Conner Smith, who scored a first-place victory at the Special Olympics USA Games in the shot put event. Congratulations!
• Thumbs up to the cool partnership that allows students at San Pasqual High School in Winterhaven to get college credit through Arizona Western College. The high school is in California, but it’s also literally across the bridge from us – and it makes sense for them to attend the community college closest to them. It’s great to see this partnership take off.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County teens taking part in the Letters for Rose campaign. The teens write letters to nursing home residents in an effort to connect with senior citizens, letting them know people are thinking of them. It’s a great program, and one we’re glad to see happening here.
• Thumbs up to the U.S. Army, which recently celebrated its 247th birthday. The Army is a critical part of Yuma County, thanks to the Yuma Proving Ground, and we’re happy to celebrate such a big milestone!
• Sideways thumb to the update from Yuma Regional Medical Center that the hospital has installed metal detectors at the entrance to the Emergency Department. On one hand – thumbs up for taking steps to keep YRMC as safe as possible. But at the same time, thumbs down to the fact that we live in a world where we need to be concerned about our safety in spaces like hospitals. Kudos to YRMC for installing the detectors.
• Thumbs down to a possible arson case that happened early Sunday morning, destroying three homes under construction. Looking at the circumstances, it’s hard not to see similarities between this fire and the ones that hit other construction sites around Yuma County this past year. If you have any information on any of these fires, please contact the Yuma Police Department or the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
• Thumbs down to the massive flooding that closed Yellowstone National Park this week. We’re glad that no one was hurt, but the destruction left behind is unbelievable. And it’s hard to see so much water up north, when we know how badly that water is needed here in the Southwest.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.