• Thumbs up to the City of San Luis and city prosecutor Jose Angel de la Vara. After realizing that the city lacked the ordinances to allow prosecution for some forms of animal abuse, de la Vara took action, starting the process to create an ordinance to fix it. We appreciate his efforts – and that of San Luis – to crack down on animal abuse.
• Thumbs up to the Master Gardener program at the Yuma County Cooperative Extension. What a terrific way to learn what best grows in Yuma, and how to best grow it. This is a great educational opportunity, and one we’re glad to see happening.
• Thumbs up to chefs Eddie Guzman and Richard Hernandez of Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood and Takos and Beer, who recently taught students at Fourth Avenue Junior High School how to make sushi and teriyaki bowls. The students were part of Sara Gerber’s Family and Consumer Sciences class, and the lesson was designed to give kids a look at a possibility for a college or career readiness path. What a great, delicious way to showcase a future career idea!
• Thumbs up to the Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC). Four cadets are headed to Washington, D.C., in June to compete in the 2022 U.S. Marine Corps JROTC Academic Bowl Championship. Best of luck to students James Kleinwachter, Brandon Fernandez, Tanner Garner and Jesus Gaeta!
• Thumbs up to Phoenix Suns’ Head Coach Monty Williams, who has been named the NBA’s Coach of the Year. He won the award after leading the Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season. It’s been an electric season, and we hope the Suns score a title this year!
• Sideways thumb to the announcement that candidate signs can start appearing in Yuma as soon as May 23. We support the candidates’ efforts to campaign 100%, and we welcome every opportunity for voters to get to know each candidate. But please, candidates – take care of your signs. Don’t let them block drivers’ line of sight at intersections, or blow all over the city in a windstorm!
• Thumbs down to reports that the Taliban is now requiring women in Afghanistan to be covered from head to toe any time they are in public. The Associated Press notes that women can only leave home when necessary, and male relatives will be punished for women’s dress code violations. It’s a step backward for women and girls in that country, and a worrisome development.
• Thumbs down to people who don’t silence or turn off their cell hones during meetings or special events. It’s rude to have your phone go off in the middle of someone else’s moment. So here’s a reminder as we enter graduation season: turn those phones off or put them on silent before the ceremony begins!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.