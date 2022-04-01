• Thumbs up to the San Luis City Council, which has decided to hold its annual retreat in San Luis. The decision will save the city an estimated $25,000 in travel costs, which is great news.
• Thumbs up to Yuma School District One, which is launching a digital citizenship campaign to help students and parents navigate the internet safely and responsibly. The internet’s a tricky space at any age, but especially so for our youth. This is a great idea to help our students learn to make smart decisions.
• Thumbs up to the city of Somerton, which has resumed neighborhood meetings to connect with residents. The goal is to hear questions, complaints and suggestions from the community, while at the same time sharing information about ongoing projects. One of the best things the city can do for outreach is to go out in the community, opening lines of communication.
• Thumbs up to Marine Attack Squadron 214, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. The squadron recently converted from the AV-8B Harrier to the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter II – the last squadron to do so in Yuma. It’s a little bittersweet that the Harrier will no longer grace Yuma’s skies, but at the same time, it’s wonderful to see the last squadron in Yuma move into the future.
• Sideways thumb to the proposal to create the Southern Arizona Sports, Tourism and Film Authority. SB 1710 would create the agency, which would consist of Cochise, Greenlee, Graham, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties. Capitol Media Services notes that Yuma and Gila counties could be added – but shouldn’t we be included at the start? After all, one doesn’t get much more “Southern Arizona” than Yuma County.
• Thumbs down to HB 2166, which would exempt the sales of firearms, ammo and firearm safety equipment from state and local taxes. According to Capitol Media Services, lobbyists say guns should be exempt because they fall in the category of “health and safety products.” Guns and ammo seem like a stretch. However, we could make an argument to exempt gun safes, electronic interlocks, or other safety equipment.
• Thumbs down to over-the-top April Fool’s Day jokes. Yes, it’s fun to play a little prank here and there. But if you choose to do so today Yuma, keep it classy!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.