• Thumbs up to our firefighters from the City of Yuma who deployed once again to help fight wildfires in California, this time near Orange County. We appreciate their willingness to help out in a time of need, and we wish them a safe, speedy journey.
• Thumbs up to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, which recently charged 60 people with a phone scam that targeted 150,000 elderly and vulnerable people across the U.S., and netted more than $300 million. That’s despicable, and we’re glad to see the government taking action against such scammers.
• Thumbs up to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, which is being deactivated and moved from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma to Miramar. The Tomcats squadron will receive a new designation in the Spring of 2022, when it merges with VMA-214 to become Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311, while transitioning from the Harrier to the F-35B Lightning. We’ve watched the Tomcats fly over Yuma for years – and they will be missed! Thank you for your service.
• Thumbs up to the 18 families in Housing America’s self-help housing program, who have built homes through the program in Somerton over the last seven months. Congrats!
• Thumbs down to the closure of cemeteries in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is designed to prevent a surge in new COVID cases during Dia de los Muertos celebrations, which is the right thing to do. But it is unfortunate for families who wish to honor their loved ones.
• Thumbs down to the winds this week in Yuma County. We love the cooler temperatures, but boy, those winds were rough, snapping tree branches, blowing dirt and trash everywhere, and creating nightmares for allergy sufferers.
• Thumbs down to the growing number of COVID cases, both in Yuma County and nationwide. Don’t let down your guard, readers. Wearing a mask makes a tremendous difference, and protects not only you, but those around you.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.