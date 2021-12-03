• Thumbs up to the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks, for their amazing run all the way to state this season! Their loss Saturday night to Snowflake was a heartbreaker, but our players had a spectacular season, and we look forward to seeing what they can do next year!
• Thumbs up to the City of San Luis, which was recently honored for its financial reporting! The honor comes from the city’s efforts to make municipal finances transparent and understandable to the public – which is something we whole-heartedly encourage!
• Thumbs up to the engineering students at San Luis High School, which recently designed a walker for a Yuma puppy that had been born without front legs. Thanks to the students’ efforts, Roo now has a wheelchair to help him get around!
• Thumbs up to Yuma County, which has received two more grants for water system infrastructure improvements in the Tacna area. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the grants – totaling nearly $2.7 million – to the Yuma County Improvement District. The goal is to develop a new system to address high arsenic levels in Tacna.
• Thumbs up to the Crane Elementary School, which recently conducted an emergency preparedness exercise at Centennial Middle School. If a disaster were to strike, it’s good for students, teachers and parents alike to know what to do!
• Thumbs up to our awesome weather right now! What’s not to love about this?
• However, a big thumbs down to people who park their trash cans on the sidewalks. This time of year, it’s great to be outside, walking or jogging. And when someone leaves a trash can on the sidewalk, it forces the runner out into the street, and that’s really not safe. Put the trash cans on the street, and leave the sidewalks for Yumans to enjoy.
• Thumbs down to the passing of Yuma High legend Curley Culp, who died last week at the age of 75 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Culp was a Pro Football Hall of Famer who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl. But he was also an inspiration to countless Yuma youths, proving that Yuma Criminals can go on to do anything. He will be missed.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.