• Thumbs up to those who recently bought Week in Paradise tickets to support Amberly’s Place. The funding is greatly needed to help victims of abuse across Yuma County. If you haven’t yet bought a ticket, there’s still time – visit www.amberlysplace.com.
• Thumbs up to Mohawk Valley School, which recently launched a massive renovation project to update and modernize the facility. New work includes kitchen and cafeteria repairs, upgrades to lighting, wiring and technology, and a new fire alarm and intercom system. It’s great news for students in eastern Yuma County!
• Thumbs up to Trumpet, the first bloodhound to win the Westminster Kennel Dog Show! It’s a cool honor for a cool breed of dog!
• Thumbs up to Yuma Catholic High School’s Clarissa Meza, who recently took first place in Arizona as the Creed Speaker at the 2022 FFA State Leadership Conference! What an awesome achievement! Way to go, Clarissa!
• Thumbs up to Yuma native Eduardo Franco, who is carving out quite the career as an actor. He currently can be seen in the popular sci-fi show, “Stranger Things,” on Netflix, playing the role of Argyle. It’s cool to see a Yuman finding his way to success in Hollywood.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Boys Baseball League 8-and-under All-States, which recently won the District 22 championship! To each of these young athletes, congrats on an awesome victory!
• Thumbs down to the backlog at the Internal Revenue Service, which is reportedly worse than the 2021 backlog. The Associated Press reports that taxpayers are experiencing longer wait times on the phone, and delays in processing paper returns have been taking anywhere from six months to a year. Clearly, some solutions are needed here to resolve this backlog!
• Thumbs down to the illicit facility found in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., recently. According to the Associated Press, the building contained a pill press used to manufacture fentanyl pills. We’re thankful the facility was found, however, it’s unsettling to think it was right across the border from Yuma County.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.