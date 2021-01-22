- Thumbs up to a peaceful transition of power on inauguration day, and to President Joe Biden’s message calling for unity to tackle the crises in America. It’s a call that is needed, and one we hope is heeded.
- Thumbs up to the rainfall this week in Yuma County. Every drop of rain is needed in the desert. Plus, it’s always amazing to watch the rain fall in Yuma!
- Thumbs up to the Eagle Scouts who built hand washing stations for students at O.C. Johnson and Dorothy Hall elementary schools. The stations allow kids to wash their hands quickly without waiting for a turn in the restroom, encouraging better hygiene – which is great in the midst of a pandemic.
- Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center, for hosting a weeklong event called Unite With Light to honor and remember those impacted by COVID-19. It’s a great step toward community healing.
- Thumbs up to the City of Yuma, which recently received a grant for $125,000, to be used for drug-free community initiatives. In Yuma, the funds will help raise awareness about local mental health and drug abuse rehabilitation services, which are much needed here!
- Thumbs down to the continued frustrations in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccines, both in Yuma and across the county. The demand has outpaced the supply, but there is much that can be done to make this process smoother, starting with better communication locally.
- Thumbs down to Arizona HB 2369, which would require mail-in ballots to be notarized in order to be counted. That would create a new burden on voters that could result in them not being able to cast an early ballot – and that’s not acceptable. Arizona has a system in place that’s working already – allow our county election workers to do their jobs.
